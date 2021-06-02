Sunderland are ‘eyeing a move’ for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, reports Football Insider.

Baxter, 22, spent last season on loan with Accrington Stanley in League One. He featured 16 times in the league for the club and now Football Insider report that Sunderland are weighing up a move for the Englishman – either a loan deal or a permanent one.

His loan with Accrington was cut short in March owing to a shoulder injury, having eventually become Stanley’s no.1 keeper after spending time on the bench following his October arrival.

He’s contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2023 though and so it’s unclear how much Sunderland would have to put on the table if they’re to bring him to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

Lee Johnson opted for Lee Burge as his no.1 for the season just gone. Despite making it into the League One Team of the Year though, fans grew tired of watching his performances in goal for the Black Cats.

He made a number of individual errors throughout his 43 League One outings, having played as no.2 the season prior following his move from Coventry City.

Sunderland though, if they’re to challenge once again next season, need some solidity at the back.

They’ve this morning been linked with a permanent move for Dion Sanderson which would send out a real statement to their third-tier competitors, and the addition of Baxter would only compliment that.

Johnson has plenty of work to do in the next few weeks with contracts needing to be sorted, and transfers needing to be identified ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Thoughts?

Baxter is another Chelsea youngster who’s currently locked in their loan system. He’s had spells with all of Solihull Moors, Woking Town, Yeovil, Ross County and last season Accrington, presenting him with arguably his highest-level of experience yet.

Sunderland would be a really keen move for the Englishman and a permanent one would see him have the chance to settle down, and really kick-start his career with an ambitious club.

A good move for all parties if the money is right for Sunderland.