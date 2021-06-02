Former QPR man Bright Osayi-Samuel could leave Fenerbahce this summer, with Celtic and Rangers weighing up moves for the Englishman.

Osayi-Samuel, 23, left QPR to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce over the winter transfer window.

It came after months of courting and sparked controversy, after Osayi-Samuel had appeared to go behind QPR’s back to secure a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce,

Rs boss Mark Warburton subsequently exiled him from the squad and soon after the two clubs worked a deal for Osayi-Samuel to head to Turkey prematurely.

Now though, Turkish outlet Fotospor (via Sport Witness) claims that Celtic and Rangers are looking at the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Since moving to Turkey, Osayi-Samuel has largely played a back-up role having featured 18 times in the SuperLig, scoring once and failing to grab any assists.

It comes after he struggled in the first half of the season with the Rs. The 2019/20 campaign saw him grab five goals and eight assists and prove a much-loved player among Rs fans, but then the speculation came and he wasn’t the same player after.

He showed glimpses in the first half of the season just gone but his mind looked to be elsewhere. He scored three and assisted two in his final 21 Championship games for Warburton’s side, who’ve since prevailed in the second-tier.

They finished 9th after a resurgent 2021 period and look good to challenge for a top-six spot next time round.

As for Osayi-Samuel, the ex-Ranger could be heading up to Scotland with another chance to potentially make it outside the Championship.