QPR’s Albert Adomah is being linked with a host of Championship clubs as we enter the summer months, and it might be a coy decision for Mark Warburton to let him go.

Adomah, 33, still has a year remaining on his QPR contract having signed a two-year deal last summer. He featured 34 times in the Championship for QPR in the season just gone, scoring twice and grabbing five assists as he proved a useful outlet for Warburton.

Now though, Football League World claim that Adomah is weighing up his options as we enter the summer, with a host of Championship teams linked including Derby County, Birmingham City and his former club Bristol City looking at him:

Football League World has learned that he is currently weighing up his options with the likes of Bristol City, Ipswich, Derby, Luton Town and Birmingham City all interested in signing him if he decides it’s already time to move on from west London.

Many suspect that Adomah is one of QPR’s highest-earners and according to Salary Sport, Adomah is the club’s highest-earning player.

Both he and Geoff Cameron were contracted to salaries of £13,000-per-week in the season just gone. Cameron has since left which leaves Adomah the highest-paid player at the club.

Given that, it’s unsurprising to now hear Adomah being linked with a move away but the question remains whether any teams would take him up on that wage.

He’s a player who loves the club and the fans have really warmed to him. He’s in a good position in that he has another year left on a good deal but from QPR’s perspective, they’ll likely want to take him off their wage bill as to make room for other, much more younger players.

Warburton will be able to use the transfer fee and the extra wage space to bring in multiple players as he vies for a top-six spot in the next Championship season.