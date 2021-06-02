Luton Town have completed the signing of Reece Burke from Hull City, as announced by their official club website.

Luton Town have seen off competition from Championship rivals to land his signature.

Burke, who is 24 years old, was wanted by the likes of Millwall, Derby County and Bristol City, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

He is under contract at Hull at the end of the month and will officially link up with the Hatters when it expires.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has said: “We’re delighted to get this deal for Reece done because we’ve liked him for a while.

“He’s a good age, has good pedigree and is different to what we have at the club. He turned down other Championship clubs to come here, so we are convinced of his commitment to become a top player, which we feel he will achieve.”

Burke has been on the books at Hull for the past three years and helped the Tigers win the League One title last season.

He joined the Yorkshire club in 2018 and has since made 110 appearances for them, chipping in with five goals.

Burke started out at West Ham United and rose up through their academy before playing 15 times for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away at Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers before Hull signed him on a permanent basis.

Luton is his new home now and he will be excited for a new chapter in his career.