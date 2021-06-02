Middlesbrough were hopeful of turning Yannick Bolasie’s loan deal into a permanent one this summer.

Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their options at the attacking end of the pitch and given Bolasie is out of contract at parent club Everton this month, he will be allowed to leave Goodison Park.

Neil Warnock’s side are keen to revisit a move for Bolasie, this time on a permanent basis but any developments looked to have hit a snag due to the player’s high wage demands.

However, his recent interview with The Daily Express has put a move to Middlesbrough further in jeopardy.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international spoke of seeking out a ‘new challenge’ after his Everton deal expires, suggesting he won’t want to stay in the second division again for the up and coming season.

He has challenged himself in the past, playing in the top five tiers in English football, whereas he has also played in Malta, Belgium, and Portugal across his career.

But he doesn’t look to be done there and with him now being 32-years-old he could be getting into the final stages of his career and will be seeking this ‘new challenge’ as a final push to play at the highest level.

It is a serious blow for Middlesbrough who will now have to turn their attention to other targets.

Fellow 2021 Boro loanee and fellow DR Congo international Neeskens Kebano recently spoke highly about his time at the Riverside and did not rule out moving back to Teesside if the opportunity arose. But Middlesbrough fans won’t be getting their hopes up as much when it comes to Bolasie.