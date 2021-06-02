Cardiff City have released former Charlton Athletic playmaker Jonny Williams, as per their club website.

Cardiff City have decided to let the Wales international leave on a free transfer which has sparked Charlton fans calling for him to return on social media.

Williams, who is 27 years old, left the Addicks in January for the Bluebirds but only on a deal until the end of June.

He made 21 appearances for Charlton earlier this season before he was handed a Championship lifeline by Mick McCarthy this past winter.

Comment: Charlton Athletic should move for 14-goal striker is Chuks Aneke leaves this summer

The midfielder had been at the Valley since 2019 and played 66 games for the London club altogether, having previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

His release by Cardiff means he will now be weighing up his next move.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to this latest development-

@TheNigelAdkins bring him home — Joe Stevens (@Joe_stevens93) June 2, 2021

Come back — Aaron Phillips (@Cmchunk62) June 2, 2021

We should def have him come back if Adkins likes him. I think there was a falling out with Bowyer. #cafc — Spencerson (@SP3NC3R_DP) June 2, 2021

Get him back — Joe🇩🇰 (@BigJc022) June 2, 2021

Come back home — Perry (@PerryMcNamee) June 2, 2021