Sunderland were the the only club to interview Sol Campbell out of 16 applications he made after his retirement in 2011, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Sunderland gave him an interview but ultimately ended up looking elsewhere.

Campbell, who is 46 years old, has been handed jobs lower down the Football League at Macclesfield Town and Southend United since hanging up his boots.

However, he has found landing roles at bigger clubs difficult and only Sunderland have considered him over the past decade.

Campbell has been linked with the England Under-21s job but has not made the shortlist.

He played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth and Newcastle United in his playing career, racking up just under 650 appearances. The former centre-back also made 73 caps for England.

Campbell delved into the coaching world in January 2017 as the assistant manager of the Trinidad and Tobago national team under Dennis Lawrence.

He was applying for jobs in England but to no avail before Macclesfield handed him a chance in November 2018.

The Silkmen was bottom of League Two and were five points from safety. However, Campbell managed to keep the Cheshire side up on the final day of the season against all the odds.

Campbell moved on from Macclesfield and then spent the 2019/20 season with Southend in League One, only to be relegated with the Shrimpers.

He is now looking to get back into the game after leaving Roots Hall last summer.