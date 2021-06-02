Bristol City are set to rival Middlesbrough for the signature of Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, according to The Bristol Post.

Bristol City are in the market to sign a forward or two this summer, following the departure of 51-goal man Famara Diedhiou last month. Nigel Pearson’s side have now identified Rotherham United’s Michael Smith as a potential replacement.

The Millers’ relegation down to League One has meant Smith’s value has decreased and there is ‘increased pressure on the club to sell’ in a bid to reduce the wage bill.

There is also the demand of the player presumably wanting to play at the highest level possible. If a move to the Championship was on the table it is likely Smith would look to take it with both hands.

But Bristol City will not be the only ones vying to sign Smith in the up and coming transfer window. The Robins face competition from fellow second tier side Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock’s side are hoping to sign ‘two or even three’ strikers this summer and are looking into the possibility of making a move for Smith.

There is also the possibility Middlesbrough could profit two-fold from Bristol City if they do snap up Smith ahead of them, as they are also interested in signing the recently released Diedhiou.

29-year-old Smith is an old school number nine. Across the 2020/21 Championship campaign, he managed to achieve the second highest amount of aerial duels won, coming just behind Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore.

Prior to joining Rotherham, Smith had spells at Swindon Town, Barnsley, and Portsmouth amongst others. In just 10 years he has played for 13 different sides.