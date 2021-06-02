Blackburn entered last season’s Championship campaign with some hope. They finished it struggling and treading water in 15th place.

Blackburn now face a summer of restructuring where Tony Mowbray will be looking to build a team more able to consistently produce a better, week-by-week showing on the pitch.

Amidst that restructuring will be hard decisions to be made although some of these decisions could be taken out of his hands.

One such decision could about striker Adam Armstrong whose goals have made others sit up and take notice. One such club is Premier League side Southampton with Hampshire Live’s Tom Leach providing the latest update on Saints level of interest in him.

Armstrong glows after fantastic 2020/21 campaign

24-year-old Armstrong, who came through the youth ranks at Newcastle United, had a season to remember for Tony Mowbray’s Rovers.

Across 40 Championship appearances, Armstrong netted 28 times and laid on five assists as he went head-to-head with Ivan Toney for the Golden Boot.

Toney’s goals sent Brentford to the Premier League whereas Armstrong’s goals helped keep Blackburn away from the League One drop zone.

That level of output more than opens the eyes of clubs in and around the Premier League and Southampton are one of those clubs thought to be interested in acquiring him this summer.

Key criteria in Southampton interest ‘revealed’

Hampshire Live’s Leach says that Armstrong is showing up on the radar at Southampton but is at pains to quash earlier reports that the Saints were readying a bid.

Leach stresses that the Hampshire side “are not, at present, in negotiations” with the Blackburn hotshot. He also affirms that Southampton “are not currently in talks” with Armstrong’s representatives.

This key criterion, that no contact has been made, doesn’t necessarily mean that Southampton won’t be making contact for a man in their sights.

Comment – Saints right to watch and wait

It is clear, per Hampshire Live’s Leach that Southampton is keeping tabs on Adam Armstrong. They won’t likely be the only ones doing so.

28 goals in any league carry a degree of weight with it when it comes to the negotiating table. Although Southampton is not at that point yet, it is possible that they will be when they’ve taken proper stock of the situation.

Leach says that Southampton doesn’t want to make a £20m valuation, seeing Armstrong as a striker not worth shelling out that much for. Leach says that a “deal is only likely” if Blackburn lowers their valuation.

This could be a transfer pursuit that is worth keeping an eye on for further developments.