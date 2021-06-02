Scunthorpe United was a side in trouble pretty much all last season and facing the threat of relegation from League Two.

Scunthorpe United managed to escape the drop, surviving by just three points as Grimsby Town and Southend headed into the National League for next season.

Now, according to Football League World and their source, one of the players who helped them survive – Alex Gilliead – is a figure of interest for sides in both the Championship and League One.

Championship and League One interest in wanted Gilliead

Football League World’s Alfie Burns writes that Gilliead is being offered “a potential move” to the Championship by Huddersfield Town and Coventry City whilst Sunderland and Ipswich Town are “also talking to” the Scunthorpe midfielder.

Gilliead started in the youth system at Newcastle United. The majority of his experience whilst with the Magpies came via loan moves to Carlisle United (41 games – five goals), Luton Town (21 games – two goals) and Bradford City (58 games – two goals).

He moved on from the Toon after 52 games (two goals) for the Under-23s, finding a permanent home at Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer.

After only a season with the Shrews, Gilliead was on the move again landing at Scunthorpe in 2019 and signing a two-year deal with The Iron.

His time at Glanford Park saw him go on to make 89 appearances for the North Lincolnshire outfit – scoring seven goals and providing six assists. 44 of those appearances, one of those goals and four of the assists came in last season’s League Two campaign.

Football League World’s source has revealed that Gilliead is again on the move and that the quartet of mentioned sides has held talks with the former Newcastle United youth midfielder.

Comment – Gilliead move would make sense

Gilliead has shown that he is more than willing to get in the trenches and fight – this can be seen from his experiences in Scunthorpe’s relegation battle last time around.

He’s also got pedigree from his time at Newcastle United and in their Under-23 set-up – playing at Premier League 2 level for 41 games.

Experienced at League Two (132 appearances) and League One (78 appearances) levels, a move to either Ipswich Town or Sunderland would make sense the most.

However, Huddersfield Town and Coventry City might be looking for a bit of midfield steel to fill out their ranks after lacklustre Championship campaigns for both of them.