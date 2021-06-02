Newcastle United have released midfielder Kyle Scott, as announced by their official club website.

Newcastle United are allowing him to move on a free agent.

Scott, who is 23 years old, held talks with Swansea City in January but a deal didn’t materialise and has also been a target for Reading in the past, as per the Chronicle Live in February.

The ex-USA youth international had a trial with MLS side FC Cincinnati earlier this year.

Scott will now be weighing up his next move and it will be interesting to see if any EFL clubs are alerted to his availability now.

He started his career in the academy at Southampton before linking up with Chelsea as a youngster. He made one first-team appearance for the Blues in a League Cup tie against Hull City in 2018.

The midfielder then had a loan spell away in Holland at Telster before Chelsea released him.

Newcastle snapped him up in the summer of 2019 but he never made a senior appearance for Steve Bruce’s side despite being a regular for their Under-23s.

Scott had the chance to link up with ex-Reading boss Jaap Stam in Cincinnati ahead of the 2020 MLS season, as reported by the Chronicle Live, but he turned down their offer of a two-year contract.

It is believed that he wants to stay in Europe and has now officially parted company with Newcastle.