West Brom went up a worthy second to eventual Championship winners Leeds United in 2020. They were relegated after an underwhelming Premier League campaign.

West Brom will now have to adjust to another Sky Bet Championship campaign and part of that adjustment will see players leaving the club.

Some of these players will see themselves capable of playing at a higher level and others will be actively courted by Premier League sides. One of those in the second category is goalkeeper Sam Johnstone according to Joe Masi of the Express and Star.

Sam Johnstone – a bright spark in a dull season

Whilst the Baggies were struggling to make an impression in the Premier League, Johnstone was impressing between the sticks for the Black Country club.

Even though he conceded 74 of West Brom’s 76 Premier League goals last season, his general displays caught the eye and he stood out as one to watch.

Johnstone is said to be happy at the Hawthorns but Masi writes that the in-form stopper “has made it clear” that he sees himself as a Premier League player “and wants to be there long term.”

He has just 12 months left on his current deal and Masi says that West Brom are readying themselves for bids.

Watford, West Ham ‘readying bids’ for Johnstone

Masi writes that newly-promoted Watford and Premier League stalwarts West Ham are “among the clubs readying bids” for Johnstone who the Baggies value at £20m.

That valuation by West Brom could prove a sticking point with Masi adding that “neither are willing” to meet what the Baggies are asking for Johnstone – a player out of contract next summer.

Yet, Masi writes that the £20m valuation of Johnstone will not put either Watford or West Ham off making their interest more concrete.

However, he writes of the bids being readied by Watford and West Ham: “while those bids will be below Albion’s £20million asking price – they will kick-start negotiations.”

Comment – Johnstone a player of worth

Once those bids are in and negotiations are underway, a clearer picture might emerge as to the direction that this business might take during the summer.

Whilst the two named sides – Watford and West Ham – may be in agreement that Sam Johnstone is not a £20m player, you cannot discount that he is a player of worth.

He was good enough over last season in the Premier League to make 166 saves and earn a save percentage of 69.17% for West Brom.

Whilst the valuation might be in dispute, the skills that earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros aren’t. With him wanting to play in the Premier League, the only unknown is what price he will go for this summer.