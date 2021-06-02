Cardiff City have released goalkeeper Joe Day, as announced on their official club website.

Cardiff City have opted against offering him a new contract and he will be leaving.

Day, who is 30 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and will be weighing up his next move as a free agent.

He was a wanted man in the January transfer window, with both Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon interested according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

WIMBLEDON. Rivalling SWINDON for keeper Day at CARDIFF. Window getting busy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2021

Read: Swindon Town man still wanted by Portsmouth

However, it was Bristol Rovers who won the race for his signature in the end and he played 18 times for the Pirates as they slipped to relegation to League Two.

Day was signed by Cardiff in 2019 but has just been used as back-up with the Championship.

He made two appearances for their first-team and was also loaned out to Wimbledon in his first year with the Bluebirds, hence why the Dons were keen on bringing him back this past winter.

Day made his name at Newport County and spent five years on the books with the Grecians, making 243 appearances in all competitions.

Read: Swindon Town man was very interested in Tranmere Rovers move

He has also played for the likes of Rushden & Diamonds and Peterborough United in the past.

Day has a big decision to make on his future in the Football League and it will be interesting to see if Swindon or Wimbledon reignite their interest.