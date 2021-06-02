Charlton Athletic will need to start tentatively looking at potential replacements for Chuks Aneke.

Charlton Athletic’s top scorer from last season is out of contract at the end of next month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the Valley.

Crewe Alexandra striker Mikael Mandron would be a ready-made replacement if Aneke heads out the exit door.

The 6ft 3inc forward scored 14 goals in all competitions in a Railwaymen side who were very underrated in League One last season.

Mandron made the move to Crewe last summer following their promotion from League Two and was a hit with David Artell’s side.

He only initially penned a one-year contract at Gresty Road but Alex managed to tie him down on a 12-month extension in February.

Nevertheless, Charlton could try and tempt them into cashing in over the coming months so Crewe don’t lose him for free next year.

Mandron started his career in England at Sunderland and played three times for the Black Cats’ first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Hartlepool United.

He left the Stadium of Light in 2016 and has since had spells at Eastleigh, Colchester United, Wigan Athletic and Gillingham.

Mandron really hit the ground running at Crewe last season and should be on Charlton’s list of transfer targets this summer.

Aneke’s future continues to be uncertain so the Addicks must be looking at alternatives.