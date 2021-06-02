Bristol Rovers are ‘admirers’ of Cambridge United hotshot Paul Mullin, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers have been linked with a move for the striker and it appears their interest in genuine.

However, the Pirates will have to face some strong competition for his signature this summer.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, is a man in-demand right now after scoring 34 goals to fire Cambridge to promotion from League Two last term.

He is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent, despite the U’s best efforts.

The Sun on Sunday have previously reported Bristol Rovers want him, (09, 05, 21, page 59) as do Rotherham United (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Bolton Wanderers rejected the chance to sign him last summer, as per The Bolton News, and it will be interesting to see if they retain any interest now following their promotion to League One.

Mullin joined Cambridge last summer having spent time on loan there from Tranmere Rovers in the season before last.

He had spells in the academies at Everton and Liverpool before spending a couple of years with Huddersfield Town.

Mullin has since had spells in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere.

He has found a home at Cambridge now but his future continues to hang in the balance.

Bristol Rovers are keen but would he drop back into League Two?