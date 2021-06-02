Cardiff City have announced that Joe Bennett will be leaving the club this summer, as per their official club website.

Cardiff City have become the latest Championship side to announce their retained list.

Bennett, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and will be departing as a free agent.

Watford were linked with a move for him in October last year, as reported by Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 13.10.20, 12.50).

Bennet has been with Cardiff since 2016 and has made 177 appearances for the Bluebirds. He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2018.

The Rochdale-born defender started out at Middlesbrough and went onto break into their first-team as a youngster.

Aston Villa lured him away from the Riverside Stadium in 2012 and he spent three years on the books at Villa Park, spending time out on loan with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bennett is now on the move again after five years in Wales and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He is not the only player leaving Cardiff this summer, with Junior Hoilett, Sol Bamba, Joe Day and Jonny Williams also heading out the exit door.

Watford were linked with Bennett last year but their stance may have changed now they are back in the Premier League.