Blackburn Rovers loan man from last season Barry Douglas is open to a return to Scotland this summer.

Blackburn Rovers are not expected to make a move for him on a permanent basis after his loan from Leeds United.

Douglas, who is 31 years old, is a free agent now and will be weighing up his next club.

Celtic eyed a swoop for him last summer, as reported by Sky Sports, whilst their rivals Rangers have been tipped to move for him now by Gabby Agbonlahor, as per a report by Football Insider.

Read: Blackburn Rovers defender wanted by Scottish Premiership side

Douglas isn’t ruling out a move to Scotland and has told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It depends what opportunities present themselves. As a family it would be a lot more difficult [to go abroad] now, we’ve got a newborn and a toddler, Kayden is three next month, obviously we need to take that into consideration now.

“But we’d definitely be open to trying something new and getting out of the comfort zone. If it’s a new culture and a new language again absolutely. But if it’s domestic, great.”

He added: “This is a great league, a tough league and it would be lovely to try to add a third promotion to the CV.”

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked starlet eyed by Southampton

Douglas signed for Leeds in 2018 from Wolves having previously won the Championship title in his only season at Molineux.

He made a total of 44 appearances in all competitions for the Whites and played a key part in their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

They gave him the green light to join Blackburn last term and he played 32 times for Tony Mowbray’s side.