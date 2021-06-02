Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has provided a positive insight into Sheffield Wednesday’s current transfer situation, and the transfer embargo they find themselves under.

Sheffield Wednesday are one of a number of last season’s Championship teams to have been placed under a transfer embargo following their late submission of their 2019/20 accounts, doing so in line with the Government’s three-month extension put in place over the pandemic.

Coventry City were another team placed under the same embargo but they have since seen theirs lifted following the ‘handing over’ of said accounts, as per Sheffield Star, and the Owls will have the same fate once their accounts are also handed over.

Despite that, Sheffield Wednesday can still sign players through the current transfer embargo, as Howson explains:

Yes, because they can work around the embargo and still sign players. — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 1, 2021

Sheffield Star also write that Wednesday can still sign free agents and ‘non-fee’ loan deals in order to make up a minimum 23-man squad in time for their League One campaign after this summer.

One name linked with a move to Hillsborough is West Brom’s young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths. He spent the last season on loan with League Two champions Cheltenham Town, racking up a formidable 21 clean sheets over the course of the league season.

Off-field matters continue to blight the club though. Reports this week claimed that a handful of first-team names are considering ‘walking away’ from the club due to ongoing disputes about pay.

It’s a sorry state of affairs at Sheffield Wednesday right now and it could quickly become a lot worse if their financial situation isn’t cleaned up in time to do some summer business.