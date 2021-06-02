West Brom’s Karlan Grant is not believed to be eyeing a move away this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

West Brom forked out a hefty fee of £15 million to lure him to the Midlands last summer from Huddersfield Town.

However, he struggled in his first season at the club last term as the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League.

The Athletic say “There is no suggestion that Grant wants to leave” over the coming months.

Grant scored just once for West Brom in the last campaign in 21 appearances in all competitions.

He is a proven goal scorer in the Championship though and is worth keeping around for whoever their new manager is.

Grant started his career at Charlton Athletic and went on to play 98 times for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with 21 goals.

The ex-England youth international also had loan spells away from the Valley at Cambridge United and Crawley Town to get some more experience under his belt.

Huddersfield swooped to sign him in January 2019 and he was a hit with the Yorkshire club, firing 23 goals in 57 games to earn a move to West Brom.

Grant’s move to the Hawthorns hasn’t worked out just yet but he is still under contract there until 2026.

He has a big point to prove next season and is not eyeing a move out the exit door.