Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with a loan move for West Brom’s Josh Griffiths, who is also wanted by Cheltenham Town.

The 19-year-old spent the last season on loan with Cheltenham Town who went on to claim the League Two title, with Griffiths keeping an impressive 21 clean sheets throughout the course of the League Two campaign.

They’ll be joinging Sheffield Wednesday in League One next season and Darren Moore will be in need of a goalkeeper with Keiren Westwood looking set to depart when his contract expires at the end of this month.

But Wednesday fans aren’t all that impressed with their club’s links to Griffiths.

A devastating season in the Championship has been followed by reports of players considering ‘handing in their notices’ with issues over pay still looming large at the club.

Times are dark for Sheffield Wednesday and the fans know it – see how they reacted on Twitter to news of Griffiths’ links:

We paying em with grass cuttings 🤣🤣 — adam smith (@themachine82) June 1, 2021

How can we sign players when we can’t pay the current ones — Daniel cottingham (@CottsDanny) June 1, 2021

Will he accept payment via Beres pork sarnies? Cant pay our own players never mind new ones if there’s a wage contribution — Oliver Pepall 🦉 (@OliverPepall) June 1, 2021

How can we be going for players? We can’t pay the ones we’ve got! — William Worthington (@willw32) June 1, 2021

Sure he’s buzzing at the chance to play for us for free all year — 🦉🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) June 1, 2021

Says it all now doesn't it….we are competing with the likes of Cheltenham to sign players. How the once mighty have fallen — Andrew Sheppard (@fevowl) June 1, 2021