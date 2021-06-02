Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with a loan move for West Brom’s Josh Griffiths, who is also wanted by Cheltenham Town.

The 19-year-old spent the last season on loan with Cheltenham Town who went on to claim the League Two title, with Griffiths keeping an impressive 21 clean sheets throughout the course of the League Two campaign.

They’ll be joinging Sheffield Wednesday in League One next season and Darren Moore will be in need of a goalkeeper with Keiren Westwood looking set to depart when his contract expires at the end of this month.

But Wednesday fans aren’t all that impressed with their club’s links to Griffiths.

A devastating season in the Championship has been followed by reports of players considering ‘handing in their notices’ with issues over pay still looming large at the club.

Times are dark for Sheffield Wednesday and the fans know it – see how they reacted on Twitter to news of Griffiths’ links: