Sheffield United have drawn up a list of Premier League youngsters, as per a report by The Athletic.

Sheffield United are gearing up for life back in the Championship and are plotting potential reinforcements.

Their new manager, Slavisa Jokanovic, knows what it takes to get out of the division having previously won promotion with both Watford and Fulham in the past.

The Serbian boss is believed to be happy with the squad he has inherited but may delve into the Premier League loan market to tweak his ranks over the coming months.



Read: Sheffield United offer Watford, Swansea City-linked man a new contract

There are plenty of players in the top flight who would be useful additions for the Blades.

The Yorkshire club endured a tough past year and slumped to a miserable relegation.

However, the appointment of Jokanovic is an exciting one for the club and has gone down well with their fans on social media.

They have a manager who knows the Championship well and is different to anyone they have had before.

Sheffield United announced their retained list yesterday on their official club website. First-team quartet Phil Jagielka, John Lundstram, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell are moving on as a free agents, as are youth duo Ashton Hall and Tommy Williams.



Read: Stoke City opt against keeping 2019 signing

The Blades are hoping to keep hold of Kean Bryan though and have offered him a new deal.

It is a big summer ahead for Sheffield United and Premier League youngsters are in their sights.