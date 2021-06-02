Cardiff City will release Jonny Williams at the end of his contract later this month – the Welshman left Charlton Athletic to join the Bluebirds in February.

Williams, 27, will officially leave Cardiff City at the end of the month following the announcement of the Bluebirds’ retained list yesterday.

He’s one of a handful of first-team names doing so, with Joe Bennett and Sol Bamba joining him.

Charlton sold Williams to Cardiff in the winter transfer window for an undisclosed fee. It came after the Welshman netted twice in 18 Championship appearances for the Addicks who eventually placed 7th in League One.

But since, Williams has managed just nine Championship appearances for Cardiff City, having spent the best part of the season on the sidelines.

Still a Welsh international, Williams racked up 62 league appearances during his time at The Valley and now faces an uncertain summer ahead.

Despite having a relatively underwhelming season with Cardiff, Williams has made the cut for Wales’ Euro squad this summer but after that, the midfielder faces an uncertain future with the search for a new club now on.