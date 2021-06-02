Preston North End have been credited alongside Sheffield United and Swansea City with an interest in Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph.

Wales Online claim that Preston, Sheffield United and Swansea City are all in the running to sign Wigan Athletic striker Joseph this summer, who’s out of contract at the end of this month.

The 19-year-old has been offered new terms at Wigan Athletic but after an impressive season at The DW Stadium, in which the Scot netted five goals in 18 League One outings, it seems like the Championship might be calling.

Swansea City have reportedly identified Joseph as a summer addition. Celtic and Rangers have long been touted with Joseph but Wales Online’s claim that Preston are now interested is fresh.

The Lilywhites won their final four games of the season under Frankie McAvoy to eventually finish in a comfortable 13th-place, after a turbulent season under Alex Neil which saw the Scot depart earlier in the year.

Thoughts?

Wigan despite beating relegation by a point and a place seem resigned to losing Scott this summer, and what makes it worse is that they seem likely to lose him for free.

He’s a bright young player who prevailed at a struggling Wigan side last season and he’ll no doubt have plenty of offers going into the next few weeks.

He might fancy a move north of the border with Celtic and Rangers bound to be attractive options should they take their interest further, but that’s not to discredit either Swansea of Preston.

First-team opportunities might be more readily-available in the Championship and so he could yet end up there.