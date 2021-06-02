Everton are set to hand Ellis Simms a new contract after his Blackpool loan spell – his current contract is due to expire in 12 months time.

Simms, 20, scored 10 goals in 23 League One appearances for Blackpool in the season just gone. He played a crucial part in the Tangerines’ resurgent 2021 showing which eventually resulted in promotion via the play-offs.

The Everton man though would miss out on the final owing to a groin injury. But now, Liverpool Echo report that the Toffees are keen to tie him down to an extended deal, and that they could look to loan him out again this summer.

The Athletic previously suggested that Blackpool would like a return for the striker this summer and now with their Championship status confirmed, that should prove an attractive outcome for the young striker.

But The Athletic also reported that Simms has interest outside of Blackpool, with several Championship teams thought to be looking over his situation.

For Neil Critchley’s side, a striking addition is necessary going into the Championship with their main man Jerry Yates having attracted interest all season long.