Sunderland are set to table a bid for Wolves’ £2million-rated Dion Sanderson, who’s also been linked with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United going into the summer.

Sanderson, 21, spent the season just gone on loan with Sunderland. The Wolves man featured 26 times in League One and scored the one goal for the Black Cats, proving a huge hit with the fans.

Having returned to Molyneux prematurely following an injury, Football Insider now claim that Wolves are first of all willing to part ways with the Englishman this summer, and that Sunderland are to table the ‘opening offer’.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is willing to ‘pull out the stops’ to bring in Sanderson who will cost £2million this summer.

But Sunderland aren’t alone in their interest – Championship outfits Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United have also been linked, with both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United also touted.

It’ll be a hugely difficult task for Sunderland to tempt Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light this summer given the widespread transfer interest in the youngster. But having enjoyed his time on Wearside under Lee Johnson, a return isn’t beyond possibility.