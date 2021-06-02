Blackpool are set to ‘test Sunderland’s resolve’ with a transfer offer for their on loan star Elliot Embleton, reports The Northern Echo.

Embleton, 22, spent the second half of the season just gone on loan at Blackpool.

Sunderland allowed the young midfielder to join their League One rivals and he eventually played an important role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League One.

Now a Championship outfit, Blackpool are reportedly readying a ‘significant’ bid for Embleton this summer, as Neil Critchley’s side hope to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis ahead of their Championship return.

Reports have claimed that Sunderland will try and keep Embleton content at the Stadium of Light by offering him more first-team opportunities going into the next season, but a ‘significant’ bid for Embleton should one come in could be hard to turn down.

Lee Johnson is set to remain in charge going into the 2021/22 campaign but has plenty of work to do in the summer to make promotion contenders out of his side.