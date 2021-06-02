Ipswich Town have joined Portsmouth in the race to sign Clark Robertson, as per The Independent, who’s set to be released by Rotherham United at the end of this month.

Robertson, 27, is set to leave Rotherham United at the end of this month following the expiry of his contract.

He rejected the offer of a new deal to remain in South Yorkshire and now looks set for another League One move, with Portsmouth having been strongly linked and now Ipswich Town being touted too.

The Independent report that Pompey are leading the race to sign the Scot, who also has interest from Poland, Israel and elsewhere in League One with the likes of Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle touted, and with his former club Aberdeen having reportedly made a contract offer too.

Having left Blackpool to join Rotherham ahead of the 2018/19 season, Robertson has since made 61 league appearances for the Millers – 16 in the Championship last time round owing to battles with injury.