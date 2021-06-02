Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths on loan this summer. But Cheltenham Town chairman Andy Wilcox insists the England U21 wants a return to Gloucester.

Griffiths, 19, kept a staggering 21 clean sheets in 44 League Two outings for Cheltenham Town in the season just gone, helping his loan side to the League Two titles.

Recently, links to Sheffield Wednesday have emerged. The Owls will be joining Cheltenham in League One following their relegation from the Championship and are in need of a no.1 keeper, with Keiren Westwood set to leave at the end of the month.

But Darren Moore might have already suffered a setback in his pursuit of Griffiths. Wilcox told Gloucester Live of the young goalkeeper: