Sheffield Wednesday had a season full of drama last time around. A last-day relegation means that the Owls start in League One in August.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to overhaul their squad and some of that becomes a necessity after the release of numerous players. One player let go was keeper Kieren Westwood which means that a stopper is on the menu for the South Yorkshire side.

According to the Yorkshire Live website, in an article by Dom Howson, Wednesday are “keeping close tabs” on West Brom’s starlet teen goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Griffiths excels on League Two Cheltenham loan

Youngster Griffiths was in exceptional form for Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town side during a successful loan last season from West Brom.

He featured in 44 appearances during the Robins 2020/21 campaign – a campaign that saw them promoted to League One as champions.

Griffiths starred in goal conceding just 37 times and keeping a staggering 21 clean sheets and Cheltenham chairman Andy Wilcox says that he wants to return to the Robins on loan next season in League One.

Per Gloucestershire Live, Wilcox said: “Firstly, he wants to come back to Cheltenham, which is the most important thing.”

Griffiths profile growing – others now interested

Wilcox’s statement that the young stopper is wanting to return to Whaddon Road could be tested with news that south coast side Portsmouth are said to be interested in the West Brom youngster.

That scenario is further complicated now that Sheffield Wednesday have declared their interest in him due to the fact that they are watching him closely.

Howson writes that Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is thought to be a big fan of Griffiths – a player who he remembers from his time spent at The Hawthorns.

Comment – choice to be made

Whilst Sheffield Wednesday might be “keeping tabs” on the Baggies youngster, Howson’s point that his arrival would be as competition for Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson might not sit well with the youngster.

After all, he has more than proved himself during his time at Cheltenham as a capable keeper and his record for the Robins shows that. That alone would make you think that he’d probably much rather choose a team where he is likely to get a starting berth.

The best chance of that happening is at either Portsmouth or Cheltenham so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he plumped for one of those over Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday outfit.