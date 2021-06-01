Stoke City enter their fourth Sky Bet Championship campaign in August since relegation from the Premier League. They’ve never finished above midtable.

Stoke City fans will be wondering when they will have a settled side that is able to mount a sustainable and consistent challenge for the play-offs at the very least.

This summer will be a period of rebuild and restructure as the Potters look to up together a squad that is capable of mounting such a challenge.

That task is already underway with the release of their retained list per the club website.

Stoke City retained list: Some staying; some going

Amongst the usually released youngsters and scholars, there are first-team members who have been either released or offered new deals.

James Chester (extended)

Ex-Manchester United, Hull City and Aston Villa defender Chester was coming to the end of his time at the Brittania Stadium. However, Stoke City have taken up the option of a year’s extension to keep him at the club. Since joining the Potters in August 2020, Chester has made 33 appearances – part of 49 appearances he’s made for them including when he was on loan. He turned out 32 times last season in the Championship.

Jon Obi Mikel (extended)

89-cap Nigeria international Obi Mikel joined Stoke in mid-Agust last year after having left Turkish side Trabzonspor in March 2020. The former Chelsea stalwart fought back to match fitness and featured in 39 of Stoke’s Championship games last season. Like fellow August 2020 arrival Chester, Obi Mikel has seen the Potters take up the option of a further year to keep him at the club.

Jordan Cousins (released)

Cousins joined Stoke City at the start of July 2019 in a free transfer move from QPR, joining on a two-year deal. His time in the Potteries has seen the midfielder make 45 appearances for Stoke. This total includes 19 appearances across last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign. Unlike Chester and Obi Mikel, Stoke have decided not to offer a new deal and have released him.