Swansea narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. They are looking not to miss out to Celtic or Rangers when it comes to Wigan striker Kyle Joseph.

Swansea are being touted by Wales Online as more than interested in young Scottish striker Joseph and have identified him “as a transfer target” this summer.

In doing so, the Swans will be going head-to-head with a number of Premier League sides such as Tottenham and Newcastle United as well as Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers both of who were previously linked to him.

At one point, Celtic were said to have made a pre-contract offer to Joseph as they looked to tie up an early deal for the Latics youngster.

Swansea take lead in Joseph hunt

Now it seems that Swansea are steaming in and ready to wreck any Old Firm interest in Joseph as well as overtaking any recent hopes that Newcastle United might have had of landing the talented and much sought after 19-year-old.

Joseph has only been in first-team plans at the DW Stadium this season and the London-born teen has made 20 appearances for the Latics across all competitions. 18 of those appearances came in League One as the Lancashire side battled hard to escape relegation.

In these 18 League One appearances, Joseph scored five goals including a classy hat-trick against Burton Albion in a 4-3 Wigan win.

Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore writes that Swansea are revisiting their January interest in Joseph but rather than assessing him the Swans “are now eyeing up a permanent move” for the teen starlet.

Comment: A wise move or not by Swansea?

Wigan were picked clean by Premier League sides who took advantage of Wigan’s administration woes. Joseph’s teen strike partner Joe Gelhardt was snapped up by Leeds United and has gone on to star at Elland Road.

Talented strikers such as Gelhardt and Joseph do not come along that regularly and when they do they cost a lot. Joseph has been offered a new contract by Wigan but a successful move for him – he’s out of contract this summer – could see a £500,000 compensation fee paid.

It’s difficult to see whether Swansea are interested in Joseph as a first-choice striker to lead the line in the Championship although that is highly unlikely a scenario.

It is more likely that the Swans want him as a player who they can develop or possibly as an impact player off the bench.

Whatever their plans, they will be wary of the interest shown in him by others such as Newcastle and Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers.