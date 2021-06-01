Portsmouth are leading the race to sign defender Clark Robertson this summer, as per a report by The Independent.

Portsmouth are said to be in the driving seat with plenty of clubs interested.

Robertson, who is 27 years old, is available on a free transfer with his contract at Rotherham United up this month.

He is leaving the Millers and is being eyed by various sides. His former club Aberdeen want to bring him back, whilst Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town have all also been linked, as reported by Football Insider.

In addition, the Independent have said in their report that Polish side Slask Wroclaw are in the running to land him too.

Robertson started his career at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

He signed for Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

The Yorkshire club are losing him for nothing this summer though and he has a big decision to make on his future.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is looking ahead to his first full season and they are currently ahead in the chase for Robertson.