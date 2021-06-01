Stoke City have announced that ex-QPR and Charlton Athletic midfielder Jordan Cousins will be leaving this summer, as per their official club website.

Stoke City have opted against extending his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

Cousins, who is 27 years old, will move on as a free agent with his current deal up at the end of the month.

The Potters have offered new terms to defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Cousins made 21 appearances in all competitions this past season but has now been shown the door.

Stoke signed him on a free transfer in 2019 and he played 24 times in his first season at the Bet365 Stadium.

Cousins started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He made his first-team debut in August 2013 and went on to break into their senior side as a youngster.

The ex-England youth international made 136 appearances for the Addicks before switching to fellow London side QPR in 2016.

Cousins then spent three years with the Hoops before leaving when his contract expired to join Stoke.

He has been in and out of the Potters’ side for the past two years and is now heading out the exit door.

The ex-Charlton and QPR man has a big decision to make on his next month and is a decent option for clubs out there needing a midfielder.