Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has signed a new deal, as announced by their official club website.

Cambridge United will be pleased to have tied him down on a fresh contract amid interest from elsewhere.

Digby, who is 26 years old, has become the fifth U’s player to commit his future to the club behind Dimitar Mitov, Greg Taylor, Harrison Dunk and Liam O’Neil.

He has been linked with Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United recently, as reported by Football Insider.

However, the League One trio will have to look elsewhere now.

Digby has said: “It is what I wanted. I am delighted to have signed and be a part of this football club for another two years. I am grateful that the Club have offered me the deal and put their faith in me to help move the club forward into League One.”

He started his career at Barnsley and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club before making 25 appearances for their first-team.

Digby left Oakwell for Ipswich Town but struggled for game time during his time in East Anglia.

The ex-England youth international has spent four years in League Two but has spent every season at a different club.

Spells at Mansfield Town, Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage came and went for him before Cambridge snapped him up last summer.

He helped the U’s gain promotion to League One last term and was due to become a free agent later this month.

Mark Bonner’s side will be delighted to have kept hold of him and will want Paul Mullin to follow suit.