Charlton Athletic have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge and will be aiming for promotion.

One player they should look at signing is Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell.

The Wales international is facing an uncertain future at Kenilworth Road and will address his situation after the Euros this summer, as per a report by Luton Today.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss provides transfer update to fans on Twitter

Morrell only joined the Hatters last summer but struggled for game time, playing just 11 times in all competitions.

However, he would be ideal for Charlton now in League One and would add more bite into their midfield department.

Morrell is a feisty midfielder and would play the role Josh Cullen used to at the Valley.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Bristol City and went on to play six times for their first-team. He had loan spells away from Ashton Gate as a youngster at Sutton United, Margate and Cheltenham Town before rocking up at Lincoln City.

Morrell spent the 2019/20 season at Sincil Bank and was a hit with the Imps in the third tier.

He played 32 times before heading back to Bristol City before he was bought by Luton.

Read: Charlton Athletic transfer target wants to move up north

Charlton should look at handing him an escape route over the coming months.

The Addicks narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs but that may well be a blessing in disguise. It gives Adkins a whole summer to prepare his own type of squad capable of mounting a serious promotion push next term.

Morrell has proven himself at that level in the past and is likely to be available. He ticks all the boxes and should be pursued by the London club.