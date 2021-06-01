Mansfield Town remain ‘on course’ to secure the signings of their transfer targets, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

Mansfield Town are said to be keen on Hamilton defender Scott McMann, who has also been linked with Millwall.

McCann, who is 24 years old, is a man in-demand going into this summer despite still having two years left on his current deal.

The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reported that the Stags are interested and the same source have also suggested Millwall and Hibernian are keen.

Mansfield are making good progress in the transfer window. Their boss, Nigel Clough, will be looking to guide them to promotion to League One next season.

He has said: “There is a lot of talking going on at the moment and I have met with quite a few players.”

“It’s always about patience at this stage – I don’t see an awful lot of business being done throughout certainly League Two and beyond that at the moment.

“There is a lot playing a waiting game and of course agents are trying to get the best deals for players and that may involve saying ‘hang on a week or two and see if anyone comes up with anything better’.”

McMann has spent his whole career on the books at Hamilton and may fancy a change this summer.

The ex-Scotland youth international rose up through Accy’s academy and has made 179 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side so far.

McMann has proven himself above the border and could now move down to England for a new chapter, with both Millwall and Mansfield linked over the past couple of weeks.