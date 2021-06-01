Sheffield United have offered a new contract to Kean Bryan, as per their official club website.

Sheffield United are hoping to keep hold of him in preparation for the Championship next season.

Bryan, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He was been linked with Swansea City and Burnley last month, as reported by Football Insider, whilst The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) said that Watford were also interested.

Slavisa Jokanovic is the man chosen by Sheffield United to lead them into next season and he wants to keep Bryan at the club.

The ex-England youth international had fallen way out-of-favour at Bramall Lane but has been brought back into their fold this past season, making 15 appearances in all competitions.

Bryan started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

He signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but played just four times for them in his opening two seasons. He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for part of the last campaign before returning to his parent club.

Bryan has enjoyed some game time in the Premier League since then and has now been offered a new contract.