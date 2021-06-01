Sheffield Wednesday fans put up with a lot from their club last season. Horrible form, club instability and eventual relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday were a club facing up to a miserable season from the moment their 2020/21 campaign kicked off. They started with a points deduction and things didn’t get much better across their 46 games.

Instability was rife and the Owls saw four managers across the season – three of them permanent ones. Indeed, probably the most successful was stand-in Neil Thompson who bridged the two-month gap between Tony Pulis’ sacking and Darren Moore’s appointment.

Now there is talk of senior Sheffield Wednesday players allegedly wanting to hand in their two-week notice as a row over unpaid wages continues to rumble according to The Star’s Joe Crann.

Sheffield Wednesday: unpaid wages and alleged notice threats

As relegation loomed large, there were reports from Telegraph journalists John Percy and Mike McGrath that Wednesday’s players had allegedly been left short of their April wages.

With clubs feeling the financial stranglehold caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri is thought to have asked his players about the possibility of enrolling on the Government furlough scheme. The players are thought to have turned this down.

In his Star article, Crann reported that “a number of players are considering handing in their notice.” Crann went on to add that “a number of senior Wednesday players” are considering this action “on the back of continued unpaid wages.”

Nixon blunt on the issue – speaks his mind

Sun reporter Alan Nixon is vocal on Twitter and never afraid to speak his mind on issues. Answering a question from a Charlton Athletic fan on the issue of Sheffield Wednesday players allegedly set to hand in their notice, Nixon quote retweeted the following:

At the ‘threat’ stage just now … it’s not necessarily an advantage right now … but it’s a joke how it’s being handled by owner https://t.co/Zb9pa0p4rt — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 1, 2021

Nixon’s comment seems to indicate that the players have not taken any action as of yet but his stinging criticism is clear for all when he writes “it’s a joke how it’s being handled by [the] owner.”

As it is, it is bad enough if it has gotten to the stage of players even allegedly threatening to effective hand in their notice. Nixon’s comment about owner Chansiri’s handling of the issue does tie in with Crann’s final thought “that the situation could be worsening” at Hillsborough.