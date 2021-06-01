Birmingham City, Derby County and Luton Town have all been linked with a summer move for QPR’s Albert Adomah.

Football League World claim that Adomah, 33, is ‘weighing up his options’ this summer and could leave west London, writing that all of Birmingham City, Bristol City, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Luton Town are considering a move.

The winger joined the Rs following his Nottingham Forest release last summer.

He’s since featured 34 times in the Championship for QPR, scoring twice including his side’s final goal of the season in their penultimate 3-1 win over Luton Town at the start of last month.

Having largely played a back-up role though, Adomah is said to be considering his next move – he currently has a year left on his Rs contract.

After courting his way to a QPR contract, Adomah has since proved a versatile and useful player for Mark Warburton.

Although he’s largely come off the bench for the Rs, Adomah has given Warburton a highly useful outlet late on in games, given that he can play on either wing or even up top as a lone striker.

He’s someone with vast Championship experience as well, having previously represented all of Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Forest and Cardiff City in the second-tier.

Thoughts?

It’s surprising to hear Adomah being linked away.

He’s a player who loves the club and the fans have really warmed to him. If QPR can cash in on the 33-year-old before letting him leave for free next summer though, they may well take that opportunity.

Warburton will likely have Adomah in his back-up plans going into the 2021/22 season and if another team can offer him a regular starting spot then he could look to move on.