Inter Milan have joined the transfer race for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, who’s recently been linked with both Spurs and West Ham.

Aarons, 21, is one of a handful of Norwich City players attracting interest from some of Europe’s giants.

Emi Buendia is nearing a likely £40million exit, Todd Cantwell has interest but Aarons might have the most suitors to his name.

Throughout the season he’s been linked with moves away but as we near the summer, we seem to have two front-runners in Spurs and West Ham who’ve been most linked of late.

Now though, Tutto Mercato Web claim that Serie A champions Inter Milan have joined the race:

📢 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Inter e #Roma su Max Aarons. Il terzino classe 2000 del #NCFC è tra i crack del calcio inglese e uno dei nomi caldi per la Serie A in estate. Il @NorwichCityFC spera di non perderlo e vuole blindarlo @maxaarons2 🇮🇹 Su @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) June 1, 2021

Over the weekend, Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber claimed that none of his side’s star players will be sold for less than £30million this summer.

Earlier in the year, Aarons was seemingly nearing a move to Everton. The Toffees had a strong interest at one point, alongside Manchester United, but both have seemingly moved on in their search for a right-back.

Inter Milan though will likely be in need of one with Ashley Young thought to be nearing a return to England with his former club Watford.

As for Norwich City, the money coming in is exciting but Daniel Farke could quickly be left with a shadow of the team that got him promoted in the season just gone.

Should his star players be sold off then it needs to happen soon as to give him the time to replace those names, and build a side capable of beating relegation from the Premier League next season.