Ipswich Town would rather sign Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke than Will Grigg, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is ‘more keen’ on landing Wyke, who is out of contract at the end of next month.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, still has another year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

The Northern Ireland international is wanted by his former club Wigan Athletic, as per The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59), whilst MK Dons want to sign him as well, as per MK Citizen.

Read: Ipswich Town keen on released Sunderland midfielder

He has fallen out-of-favour at Sunderland and was allowed to leave on loan for MK Dons in the January transfer window.

Grigg was a hit with Russell Martin’s side and scored eight goals during the second-half of the season.

He played under the now Ipswich boss Cook at Wigan was prolific for the Latics. He scored 65 goals in 150 games and helped them gain promotion from League One twice during his time there.

The striker also scored a famous winner for the North West side against Manchester City in the FA Cup in February 2018.

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million fee to lure him to the North East in 2019 but he has managed just eight goals in 54 matches for the Black Cats altogether.

Read: Ipswich Town target waiting for Celtic contract offer

You can see why Ipswich have been linked with him now because of his links with Cook. However, the Tractor Boys would rather have Wyke.