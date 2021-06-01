Nottingham Forest could loan out striker Lyle Taylor this summer, according to Football League World, with Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough ‘all on alert’.

Taylor, 31, endured a torrid first season with Nottingham Forest. Following his arrival after his Charlton Athletic departure, the Montserrat forward managed to score just four goals in 39 Championship outings for the Reds.

Now though, Football League World claim that Forest are considering loaning out the striker this summer, and that all of Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are monitoring the situation.

The report goes on to say how Chris Hughton will look to bring in another striker in this summer transfer window.

The news caps what’s been a torrid 18-months for Taylor.

Having proved so prolific and so beloved during Charlton’s 2018/19 promotion season, the striker would start the last Championship campaign strongly before picking up a serious knee injury.

That scuppered both his and Charlton’s season in the second-tier as they went on to be relegated, with Taylor bowing out amid controversy after he refused to feature in Charlton’s final few games of the season.

He was holding out for his move to Forest which subsequently hasn’t worked out.

He’s playing in a Hughton side who’ve been devoid of any attacking potency all season though, and so a loan move could be the perfect thing for Taylor to reinvigorate his career.

Four goals in 39 Championship appearances simply isn’t good enough for a striker of Taylor’s supposed calibre, but his current misfortune won’t garner any sympathy from Charlton fans.