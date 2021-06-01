Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has reportedly had ‘two interviews’ for the Crystal Palace job with an appointment now looking ‘close’, reports Football Insider.

Cooper, 41, has been strongly linked with the Crystal Palace job throughout the year. His Swansea City side have just condemned themselves to another season in the Championship after crashing out of the play-offs for a second season running.

Last month, Cooper’s agent was reported to have been spotted at Selhurst Park before The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) claimed that Cooper and his coaching staff in South Wales had a hefty £4.5million compensation package.

Also being linked with the Palace job is former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

He was in pole position to take over at Celtic. The move was seemingly waiting on Bournemouth’s play-off fate to be uncovered but soon after, Howe had reportedly turned down the job with it widely expected that he couldn’t obtain his Bournemouth backroom team.

For Swansea City, Cooper’s departure could be just the tip of the iceberg this summer. Following another season of play-off heartache, the Swans could now lose a host of their top players with several loans expiring, and the likes of Andre Ayew coming to the end of their contracts.

As for Howe, the whole Celtic saga will have shone him in a bad light but that won’t stop him from being linked with vacant jobs.

His Bournemouth showing remains one of the best managerial achievements this country has ever seen and it only seems a matter of time before he’s back in work. Palace though seem to be honing in on Cooper – the only real positive for the Swans is the reported compensation package that they’re due to be owed should the appointment go through.