Celtic have reportedly ‘enquired’ about Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Swansea City in the Championship, reports Football Insider.

Woodman, 24, has been a revelation in South Wales over the past two seasons.

The Newcastle United man has proved a key player for Steve Cooper as his side secured a second-straight play-off finish in the season just concluded, bowing out once again to Brentford.

Since, Woodman’s transfer links have heated up – both Celtic and Southampton have both been linked today but now Football Insider claim that Celtic have made an enquiry regarding the shot-stopper, with a possible player-swap deal on the cards.

Woodman though made a surprising claim last week when he hinted at staying with Swansea City. He told The Northern Echo:

“It’s probably been the best two years of my life playing here. I’ve fallen in love with the place and developed so much.

“I just wanted to get over the line for the city. I know how much they wanted us in that big league, so I’m gutted. I hope this isn’t the last game I play in a Swansea shirt. The main thing is to sort out my next step – if that’s in a Swansea shirt then brilliant, but if it’s not, I have to crack on and that’s football.”

Having now condemned themselves to another season of Championship football, on paper it looks as though Woodman’s time at Swansea City should be coming to an end.

He’s more than proved himself in the Championship and there’ll likely be teams in the Premier League ready to hand him the no.1 jersey, but the player seems content in South Wales.

Any kind of move though is likely out of his hands, as are most transfers today. Newcastle could play hardball should Celtic take their interest any further, and it seems unlikely that the Swans will be able to match an offer from the likes of Celtic or Southampton should one come in.