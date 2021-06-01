Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke ‘has not’ turned down the offer of an extension at The Valley, reports South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

Aneke, 27, sees his Charlton Athletic contract expire at the end of the month.

His future is very much up in the air and this morning, TEAMtalk reported that all of Bristol City, Coventry City, Middlesbrough, QPR and Reading were monitoring the striker, claiming the striker had rejected a contract extension from the Addicks.

Now though, South London Press reporter Cawley has rebuffed those claims, tweeting earlier today:

Chuks Aneke has not turned down #cafc's contract offer. But the striker does have interest from a number of clubs.https://t.co/PHXFvU5sXf — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 1, 2021

Cawley then goes on to confirm that Aneke does have outside interest.

It comes after the former Arsenal man netted 15 goals in League One for Charlton Athletic in the season just gone, having scored just once in 20 Championship outings during the 2019/20 term with Charlton.

Formerly of the likes of Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons, Aneke has had spells of good form in his career and TEAMtalk report that he wants a Championship move to keep his Premier League ambitions alive.

For Nigel Adkins’ side, Aneke’s departure would be a huge loss. He played a played an important role in his side’s final run-in, scoring three goals in Charlton’s last six games and all of which having come on as a substitute.

Charlton eventually placed 7th in the League One table and fans will be hoping that Adkins can guide the club to another League One promotion next season, with Lee Bowyer doing so back in 2019.