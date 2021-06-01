Sunderland have been backed to make big changes to the playing squad for next season. This is the thought of ex-player Kevin Phillips when he spoke to Football Insider recently.

The 47-year-old thinks it’s important the club change their policy as they head into the fourth season in League One. Phillips’ statement comes after the new owner at Sunderland Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, told talkSPORT last week that he ‘backed’ Lee Johnson and promised supporters long-term ‘commitment’.

Sunderland faced the disappointment of play-off heartache again last week when they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Lincoln City. It was a season of up and down for Sunderland supporters, there was disappointment under previous boss Phil Parkinson. Then there was a belief brought back to supporters and players when Johnson walked in as manager. Then the announcement of Louis-Dreyfus as the new club owner brought a sense of optimism to Wearside that has been missing for a while.

Now Phillips wants Sunderland to hand academy prospects more opportunities next season. He told Football Insider correspondent Dylan Childs: “I think that’s the next step. They’ve tried the route of getting experienced players in and keeping hold of experienced players like Grant Leadbitter and Aiden McGeady, and it hasn’t worked. Why not tear it up and give the youth a try? They’ve got nothing to lose.

“Of course, they want to bounce back but this guy has made it clear that he is in it for the long run. If that means another season in League One but that they’re giving these young players a chance to gain experience for the season after, then that may be the way they have to go. I would certainly be giving the young players an opportunity next year. For me, as a supporter who likes the club, I’d love to see them given an opportunity, and to hear the owner say that it is encouraging.”

Sunderland are now heading into a summer with lots of uncertainty, they’ve got players like Charlie Wyke, McGeady, and Luke O’Nien all coming to the end of their contracts. The three players have been offered new deals, but there is yet to be any confirmation with agreements. Wyke has been linked with sides such as, Middlesbrough, Celtic and Nottingham Forest and Football Insider reported last week that Sunderland expect the 28-year-old to leave the club this summer.

Phillips thinks this is the best time than ever to start bringing more youngsters through the side and if these players do leave it may be something Johnson has to think about fairly soon. Jack Diamond is an example, someone who has progressed this season, appearing 24 times and managing one goal. While Elliott Embleton is another academy prospect, who has been on loan at Blackpool this season. He’s been magnificent and played a huge role in securing Blackpool’s return to the Championship.