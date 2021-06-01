Bradford City looked odds-on to drop out of League Two last season as they slumped to their lowest position in the table since 1966.

Bradford City dispensed with the services of manager Stuart McCall and then placed faith in Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman.

Results improved massively and the Bantams climbed away from the clutches of relegation and, at one point, looked like a side destined for the play-offs.

However, a slump in form saw the former Under-18s bosses fall under the axe and the West Yorkshire side ended their time at the club saying they had “plans in place” for a replacement.

Bradford City – ‘plans in place’ and Derek Adams

Those ‘plans’, says The Sun’s Alan Nixon from a May article, centre around Morecambe boss Derek Adams. Nixon wrote that the Bantams “want Derek Adams to quite Morecambe and become their new boss after the play-offs.”

Nixon goes on in that article to add that City would be a bigger proposition for Adams in that they can offer him a bigger budget and a better chance of maintaining a League One place should he get the Bantams promoted.

A fly in the ointment for this appointment might be that Adams got Morecambe promoted yesterday with a Wembley win over Newport County.

Commenting straight afterwards to the Sky Sports cameras, Adams drew a line under rumours of jumping ship to Bradford City. On this he said: “Listen – there’s no done deals and that’s me being perfectly honest.”

Nixon comments about City and Adams link

With that Morecambe promotion done and dusted, it could be an achievement that totally changes the landscape of the City-Adams links.

Responding to a question on Twitter, reporter Nixon quote retweeted the following:

Bradford will want a quick answer https://t.co/fq0idUtCw9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 31, 2021

Nixon is surely right on this one. However, it is not only Bradford City who will be looking for “a quick answer.” With League One planning to do and preparations to make, Morecambe too will want clarity from Derek Adams as to his future intentions.