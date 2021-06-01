West Brom looked half the side in the Premier League last season than the one that rocked the Championship the season before.

West Brom’s defensive frailties were clear for all to see and they went from a solid Championship campaign in 2019/20 to a limp Premier League campaign last season.

Relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship means that the Baggies will need to regroup and prepare for another promotion assault. They will need to finalise a manager first and foremost then address the player situation at the club.

As is usual, some will not want to drop to second-tier football and others will be on the radar of Premier League clubs. One of these players is Brazilian flier Matheus Pereira who the Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) say is interesting Leeds United as well as Manchester United, Spurs and West Ham.

Pereira: A season for West Brom in the Premier League

West Brom’s season back in the Premier League was a bit of a letdown for a side that promised much but, ultimately, delivered very little other than disappointment.

Out of that season, Brazilian flier Pereira shone as brightly as he did during West Brom’s Championship campaign where he scored eight goals and provided a staggering 16 assists.

This time around, he managed 33 appearances for the Baggies (30 as a starter) and scored a team-leading 11 goals whilst adding a further six assists.

In short, Matheus Pereira has been a key component in all the good things that West Brom have accomplished over the last two seasons.

Comment: West Brom would suffer from a Pereira move

In a way, money wouldn’t be much comfort should Pereira leave The Hawthorns this summer. Yes, it would be a comfort but they’d only need to spend that money to replace him.

One team linked with interest is Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa’s side was a revelation in last season’s Premier League as they finished a creditable 9th in the table. They were a side built on the same attacking threat that Pereira offers West Brom.

Taking just Leeds United out of those mentioned as interested by The Sun on Sunday, the above graphic – courtesy of Squawka.com – shows just why the Whites would be interested in Pereira.

More goals (11) than Leeds’ three main wide attackers

Better pass accuracy (79.57%) than Leeds’ three main wide attackers

Better crossing accuracy (24.83%) than Leeds’ three main wide attackers

More through balls (9) than Leeds’ three main wide attackers

Better take-on success (54.05%) than Leeds’ three main wide attackers

Whilst there is little doubt that Matheus Pereira would suit and improve Leeds United’s attacking line, a bigger problem lies on the summer horizon.

The above graphic also highlights just how massive a loss that Matheus Pereira would be should West Brom let him go. The worst part about that? The Baggies might not have a choice in the matter.