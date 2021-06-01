Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship last season. Now they are planning for another shot at it.

Sunderland are often said to be one of those outfits that fit into the ‘former big club’ category and will be looking to justify that with promotion next season.

As with all disappointments, they need to be righted and that righting starts immediately – plans will already have been thought of and will be starting to be put in place.

Some of those plans will include preseason warm-up games and the state of this planning has been discussed by Black Cats boss Lee Johnson per the Chronicle Live.

Coivd-19 limiting possibilities for Sunderland

Whilst the worst ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic are thankfully in the past, football is still feeling the aftermath.

One thing that is limiting the plans of clubs going forward is the way that pre-season campaigns are being affected.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson comments on this as the Black Cats look to the summer and their plans for warm-up games.

Scotland is seen as one option with the Wearsiders having to fulfil an agreement built into the arrival of former Ross County striker Ross Stewart in January.

Johnson is said by the Chronicle Live to prefer to play in Southern Europe but imposed travel restrictions have likely put the kybosh on that line of thought.

Commenting on the problems and issues that arise when planning this pre-season campaign, Johnson said:

“It’s difficult to know what to do for pre-season at the moment given the situation, but of course we have to do some planning. We’ve talked about a few things, one of those being a visit to Scotland.“

Johnson adds that whilst a warm-weather camp is his preferred choice that going to Scotland would at least allow Sunderland to take travelling support north of the border.