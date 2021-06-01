Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg is ‘edging closer’ to a securing another loan spell with Preston North End, reports Lancashire Evening Post.

Van den Berg, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan with Preston North End in the Championship.

The Dutchman had joined up with Liverpool from is homeowner club Zwolle ahead of the 2019/20 season and proved a prominent member of the Reds’ development side, and proved likewise at Deepdale.

He managed 16 Championship outings in the second half of the campaign just gone and now Lancashire Evening Post report that the Lilywhites are ‘edging closer’ to agreeing a second loan spell for the defender, claiming that Liverpool are open to letting van den Berg return to Preston for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Preston having endured a season of ups and downs finished relatively strongly, claiming four wins from their final four games and conceding just once in those four.

They eventually placed 13th under caretaker boss Frankie McAvoy, with van den Berg having started each of Preston’s last 15 Championship games and finishing all but one.

He certainly impressed at Deepdale – for a 19-year-old he showed great maturity at times and fans will welcome him back for a full season in the Championship.

From Liverpool’s point of view as well, the move is highly beneficial. Van den Berg will gain yet more quality Championship experience just down the road at Preston, and another strong showing could yet land him in first-team contention at Anfield come this time next year.